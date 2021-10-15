International Day to mark Disaster Risk Reduction held at Doon Varsity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Oct: Prakriti, The Natures Club of Doon University, initiated by the students of the School of Environment & Natural Resources (SENR) organized an offline event in collaboration with the Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability, United Nations University, Tokyo and RCE, Srinagar to mark the importance of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. The theme was “Disaster Risk reduction”. Prof. Kusum Arunachalam, Head School of Environment & Natural Resources in her welcome address said that the world is becoming increasingly vulnerable to natural and manmade disasters. India ranks among the top three nations with the most natural disasters after China and USA. Recognizing the need of the hour, the decade 1990-99 was declared as “International Decade for Natural Disaster Reduction” with a main objective to focus on disaster management planning for prevention, reduction, mitigation, preparedness and response to reduce the loss of life and property due to natural disasters. Academic institutions have a key role to play in developing new disaster management curricula for the next generation, as well as providing short courses for policy makers and a wide range of other professionals whose daily decisions influence the level of disaster risk we all live with. She highlighted that Disaster risk reduction and sustainable development cross all disciplines, from Environmental Science, Natural sciences, Communication, Social Sciences, Medicine and Engineering. The Keynote speaker Dr Abhdesh Kumar Gangwar, Regional Coordinator, Regional development is to be sustainable for the future. Many disasters can be avoided or prevented if there is a risk-informed approach to the development, construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure, in order to ensure that the creation of new risk is avoided, and that critical infrastructure continues to function during and after a disaster. Speaking on DRR provided if hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients and there is already a shortage of supplies? Where do we shelter and house evacuees, given the need to keep large numbers of evacuees socially distant from one another? Moreover, the time frame for dealing with this dual challenge may not be measured in days or even weeks, but rather months and possibly years. He Preparedness during COVID Era , he said that it will help us in containing COVID pandemic, other epidemics and pandemics and all kind of disasters. Disasters can happen at any time, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making them more difficult to manage and potentially more dangerous. The pandemic is a complex global crisis, and in just about every country around the world, its Centre of expertise India, United Nations University, and Tokyo spoke on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Preparedness, COVID-19 and Sustainability”. Dr Abhdesh Kumar said that Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) is an integral part of social and economic development, and is essential if response is taking up the bulk of resources, expertise, time and effort. Dealing with response and recovery from a disaster in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic raises new and unsettling questions. Who is available to respond? What medical assistance can be also emphasized upon increasing our hand print and reducing our foot print for sustainable future. A mock drill was organized by the officials of Uttarakhand Fire Service Department led by Shri Dinesh Bhatt to aware the students about the situations of any chaos. The event was attended by the students of SGRR School Mothorowala along with the Faculty members, Dr. Ujjwal Kumar, Dr. Archana Sharma, Dr. Achlesh Davery, Dr. SS Suthar, Dr. Som Dutt, Dr. Subhramanium and students of Doon University. The event ended with the vote of thanks presented by Arushi Lohani (Prakriti Representative).