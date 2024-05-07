International Fusion Gala held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 May: Students got a glimpse of the culture of different countries in the International Fusion Gala in Graphic Era .

In International Fusion Gala , students from different countries presented different dance forms. Students of Graphic Era got a chance to know about different cultures. Students from Uganda, Zambia, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Liberia, South Africa and Tanzania showcased their talent in the event .In the Cultural Eve, the dance of Camila, Ugandan, Zambian Culture and Celeste made the evening even more colourful. Thereafter songs of Aubrey, Lautana, Hiba and Joseline Toomey got the audience emotional. In the Cultural Eve, foreign students were seen singing and dancing in traditional attires.

The program was organized at the B Tech Auditorium of Graphic Era Deemed University. It was organized by the International Affairs Department. Dean International Affairs Dr DR Gangodkar, officials and teachers were also presented.