International Midwives’ Day celebrated at SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 May: International Midwives’ Day 2022 was celebrated by the Obstetrics, Gynecological and Nursing Department, HCN, SRHU, here, today. The theme was “100 years of Progress”.

The programme began with a quiz for the midwifery students on the theme midwifery. Dr Sanchita Puga Zhendi, Principal and Chief Guest, inaugurated the session by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a national level celebration of International Midwives Day was organised by the Society of Midwives of India and Indian NSG Council attended via zoom. Various competitions were organised for the students after lunch.

The Valedictory session was conducted at the end of the celebration. Dr Sanchita P, Dr Lekha Viswanath, Dr Archna Bala, Upma George, Laxmi Kumar, Geeta Singh, Sonia Rawat and Jyotsana and HODs of various department were present at the time of inauguration and the valedictory session.

Dr Sanchita Puga Zhendi addressed the gathering and shared her past experiences for the midwifery training and motivated the gathering.

Dr Lekha Viswanath, HOD, also addressed the gathering and spoke about the theme of International Midwives Day i.e. 100 years of progress.