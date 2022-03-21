International Students in Mumbai celebrate Holi with Maharashtra Governor

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 19 Mar: A group of 25 international students and researchers pursuing higher education at various educational institutions in Mumbai celebrated the festival of colours with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Saturday. The Governor applied colour to the students and treated them with the Maharashtrian special dish of Puran Poli. Speaking on the occasion some students told the Governor Koshyari that they are privileged to be pursuing education in Mumbai. They said they felt very safe in Mumbai. Some of the students added that they would like to pursue their careers in Mumbai on completion of their studies. The visit of the international student was organised by the Mumbai Chapter of the World Organisation of Students & Youth. International Secretary of the Organisation Bhushan Thakare and Regional Director of Indian Council of Cultural Relations Renu Prithiani were present. Most of the students coming from South Africa, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Swaziland, Congo, Palestine, Nepal and Bangladesh are pursuing Commerce, Science or Management under graduate programmes while a couple of them are pursuing Ph D with IIT Bombay on the scholarship granted by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.