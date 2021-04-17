International Webinar held at Graphic Era on Best use of Waste Material

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Graphic Era organised an International Webinar to discuss the best possible use of waste, here, today.

While speaking at the webinar, titled Waste to Energy, the Principal Scientist of Russian Academy of Science, Prof Mikhail Vlskin, apprised the participants about various techniques and methods of converting waste substance into value added products using Hydro Thermal Liquification Technology. Dr Anna Kurbatova, RUDN University, Moscow, spoke about treatment of waste water from Hydro Thermal power plants and households.

President of The Microbiology Society of India, Prof Arvind Deshmukh said that, presently, natural sources of energy like Wind and Solar energy are used for generation of electricity only in a limited way. In the absence of complete utilisation of Natural sources of energy, these sources of energy go waste. There is need to encourage extensive research in this area for optimal utilisation of these energy sources.

The Department of Life sciences, Biotechnology, and Microbiology Society of India jointly organised the webinar. The Chancellor of Graphic Era University, Prof Dr RC Joshi, said that valuable products made from waste material could be helpful in the sustainable development of the country. He also motivated the participants to develop new techniques and do research in this field.

While addressing the webinar, Principal Scientist, Central Institute of Agriculture Engineering, Bhopal, Dr M K Tripathi said that despite increasing food production in the country, food shortage has become a big challenge since a large part of the production is unused in the form of waste. Treating this waste through scientific ways can produce by products that would reduce the food shortage and result in economic growth of the country.

He also explained different ways and techniques which could be used to make value added products from the waste during food processing.

The HOD of Department of Life Science, Dr Pankaj Goyal, welcomed the participants. The HOD of Biotechnology, Dr Naveen Kumar Vajpayee, Dr Vinod Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Dr Smita Singh, Dr Jigisha Anand, Dr Ivan and participants from various countries were present online for this international webinar.