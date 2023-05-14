Investiture Ceremony 2023 held at Him Jyoti School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 May: The Investiture Ceremony for the newly appointed student council was held at Him Jyoti School, here, today. Director General of Police Ashok Kumar was the Chief Guest, and Hemant K Arora, the Trustee of Him Jyoti School, and Jyoti Dhawan, Member of the School Academic Committee, were the Guests of Honour.

The programme commenced with the school choir singing ‘The Leader in Me’. In her welcome address, Principal Ruma Malhotra congratulated the newly appointed Prefects and reminded them of the responsibilities that come with their positions. She emphasised the importance of leading by example and being role models for their peers.

Rajita Rai was elected as the School Head Girl and in her speech promised to uphold the ideals of the school and realise the dream of the Founder and Mentor, the late Sudarshan Agarwal.

The Chief Guest, in his address, spoke about the importance of leadership and encouraged the students to be responsible leaders who inspire others. He also lauded the efforts of Him Jyoti School in providing quality education and fostering an environment of holistic development. To everyone’s delight, he expressed his keenness to be associated with the school and mentor the girls after his retirement

Hemant Arora, while proposing the vote of thanks, recalled how the Chief Guest has been associated with the school from the days of its inception. He thanked everyone for their contribution towards making the event a grand success.

The programme drew to a close with the whole school singing the National Anthem.