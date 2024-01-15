Investiture Ceremony: Gallantry Sena Medal for two Uttarkhand officers

DEHRADUN, 13, Jan: Central Command Investiture Ceremony 2024 was held at Lucknow Cantonment on Saturday. Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command graced the occasion and felicitated the awardees at 11 GRRC Parade Ground. The GOC presented eight Gallantry Awards and 11 Distinguished Service Awards to the recipients. He also bestowed 17 Units with the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Appreciation for their professional excellence along with five Surya Command Trophies. A large number of senior Army officers, civil dignitaries and esteemed veterans of Lucknow attended the ceremony.

The investiture ceremony is conducted to honour the courage and gallantry of our soldiers, and those who have rendered distinguished services to the nation.

The names of eight recipients of Sena Medial Gallantry (SM-G) are as follows – Major Sujay Ghorpade, Major Prashant Bhatt, Major Lalngaisang Vaiphei, Major Hitesh Kharayat, Lt Col Dhruv Rajan and Capt Siddhartha Shekhar (SM-G) along with Major Nitish Tyagi and Major A Ranjith Kumar (‘Bar to Sena Medal Gallantry ‘).

Citations of recipients of Sena Medal (Gallantry) of Uttarakhand:

1. Major Prashant Bhatt : In May 2022, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, an operation was launched in a forested area of Anantnag district in Jammu & Kashmir. Major Prashant Bhatt from Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, was leading a small team tasked to deploy stops and establish close surveillance on target. The officer with meticulous planning and tactical acumen inducted his team using the unexpected route in the cover of darkness, to mount a surprise attack. Upon observing suspicious movement, the officer displayed utmost professionalism and discreetly crawled closer towards the target. His decisive maneuver with exceptional battle craft and raw courage enabled him to spot one terrorist with one Automatic Rifle moving down towards a nala from a hideout thereby confirming the presence of terrorists. Despite coming under heavy fire from terrorists who took to escape, he and his buddy acted swiftly to accurately engage and neutralize the first terrorist at close quarters. For this act of enterprising leadership and exceptional bravery, Major Prashant Bhatt was awarded with Sena Medal (Gallantry).

2. Major Hitesh Kharayat: Hails from Pithoragarh. In March 2022, the Major, after deliberate planning, led his column to intercept the movement of insurgents. He observed the movement of armed insurgents towards their own column. On being challenged, insurgents tried to break contact by firing indiscriminately. Displaying great tactical acumen, the officer in a gallant move immediately broke his cover and brought accurate fire onto the insurgents, neutralising an armed cadre in close quarters. Another insurgent was observed hiding in thick foliage, using an overground worker as a human shield. The officer ensured that no one opened fire and with utter disregard to his personal safety, he physically overpowered the insurgent along with his buddy. Major Kharayat spearheaded this operation in which two insurgents were neutralized and one was apprehended alive along with the recovery of two assault rifles, one pistol and a huge quantity of warlike stores. For displaying conspicuous bravery, indomitable spirit and exemplary leadership, Major Hitesh Kharayat was awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry).