Investiture Ceremony held at St Jude’s School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 May: St Jude’s School held its Investiture Ceremony here, today, to confer leadership roles upon deserving students. The event, steeped in tradition and significance, marked a pivotal moment in the School’s calendar as it entrusted key responsibilities to its young leaders.

The Investiture commenced with a solemn invocation, setting the tone for the dignified proceedings. Students, faculty members and esteemed guests gathered in the School Auditorium. The event honoured the ethos of leadership, responsibility, and service.

The Ceremony, officiated by the Principal, M Gardner, was attended by VR Gardner, Director, Coordinators, Senior Teachers, and the proud parents of the chosen students. It was a symbolic event at which the torch of leadership was passed on to deserving students.

The highlight of the Ceremony was the conferral of leadership positions to the School’s Head Boy, Head Girl, Sports Captains, both, Girl and Boy, and Prefects from the four Houses.

Each appointee was carefully selected based on their academic achievements, exemplary conduct, and evident leadership qualities.

As the newly appointed leaders donned their badges of honour with the help of their parents, the audience erupted in applause, recognising the trust bestowed upon them by the School Community.

The Oath of Office was administered by Principal M Gardner. The newly appointed leaders solemnly vowed to discharge their duties with sincerity and dedication.

In her address, the Principal highlighted the importance of leadership qualities and expected excellent behaviour from the newly appointed leaders. She encouraged them to uphold the values of integrity, responsibility, empathy and expressed confidence in the capabilities of the new appointees to steer the School towards greater heights.

A photo session captured the proud moments. The ceremony concluded with high tea for the parents, fostering camaraderie and celebrating the collective achievements of the School Community.

The Girl School Captain is Ananya Bisht; Boy Captain Anshuman Sharma; Girls’ Sports Captain, Udita Dhauta; and Boys’ Sports Captain Tejasvi Aryan.