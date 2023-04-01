Investiture & Prize Distribution held at St George’s College

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 31 Mar: St George’s College hosted its Investiture Ceremony and Prize Distribution programme, here, today.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Srinivas R Katikithala, Director, LBS National Academy of Administration. He presided over the Investiture Ceremony.

In his address to the gathering, Katikithala stressed upon the importance of character and said the youth are the backbone of the country. He congratulated the newly elected members of the Student Council Body and urged them to faithfully carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them.

The Chief Guest was accompanied by his wife, Bindu Katikithala. Bro PU George (Superior,

St George’s College), Bro Joseph M Joseph (Principal) and Bro Shaju Thomas (Vice-Principal) were also present at the ceremony.

At the Awards Ceremony which followed, prizes in Academic and Co-curricular disciplines were given away.

A lively cultural programme was staged to bring out the essence of the day through music, song and dance.

The celebration ended with the School Song and the National Anthem.

The Student Council for the Year 2023 comprises – Cullen’s House: House Captain – Vedansh Maheshwari; Vice-Captain – Parv Rai Sardana; Gateley’s House: House Captain – Satya Dhoj Karki;

Vice-Captain – Sukrit Kumar; Marthins’ House:

House Captain – Ricky Yadav; Vice-Captain – Rio Gonsalves; Tapsell’s House: House Captain – Atharv Paliya; Vice-Captain – Joshua Ethan Francis; Prefects: Rajveer Singh Gumber (Head Prefect), Akshat Banka, Maghav Kundra, Aviral Negi, Aditya Raj Goyal, Aditya Sajwan, Manik Singhal, Mayank Kumar, Madhav Ramesh and Ayush Rastogi.

Officer-bearers of the Debating Society are: President – Uday Agarwal; Secretary – Yuvraj Singh. Members of the Editorial Board are: President – Naman Roy; Members – Amteshwar Singh Gill, Shubham Jain, Parth Gaba and Shreshth Bansal.

Cultural Committee: Cultural Head – Daksh Narang;

Members – Kripanyudh, Bisman Kaur, Arjun Prakash Goyal, Christopher D’Souza. Multimedia Board:

Members – Pradyun Singh, Aarush Dang.

Prize Winners for the Year 2022: Class IV – Mehtej Singh Sahni (Academics, Co-Curricular and Outstanding Student); Class V – Arnav Singh Minya (Academics), Aksharam Tandon (Co-Curricular and Outstanding Student); Class VI A – Kshitij Arun Charan (Academics), Stephen Nirmal Paul (Co-Curricular) and Vihaan Shorewala (Outstanding Student); Class VI B – Sourish Batra (Academics and Outstanding Student) and Mahin Ghosh (Co-Curricular); Class VII A – Aryan Mittal (Academics, Co-Curricular and Outstanding Student);

Class VII B – Dhruv (Academics, Co-Curricular and Outstanding Student); Class VII C – Ashish Murarka (Academics), Sushant Kumar (Co-Curricular) and Shaurya Gupta (Outstanding Student);

Class VIII A – Tanmay Aggarwal (Academics and Outstanding Student) and Utsav Pathak (Co-Curricular); Class VIII B – Jayant Jain (Academics), Aditya Manglik (Co-Curricular) and Shaurya Agarwal (Outstanding Student); Class VIII C – Ansh Varshney (Academics and Outstanding Student) and Tanish Dev Nagta (Co-Curricular); Class IX A – Chaitanya Agarwal (Academics), Bhaskar Ranjan (Co-Curricular) and Manan Jhawar (Outstanding Student); Class IX B – Mayank Kumar (Academics, Co-Curricular and Outstanding Student);

Class IX C – Somil Kumar Jhunjhunwala (Academics and Outstanding Student) and Abhay Pratap Tyagi (Co-Curricular); Class XI (Commerce and Humanities) – Paavani Goel (Academics), Rudrarth Rana (Co-Curricular) and Rajveer Singh Gumber (Outstanding Student); Class XI (Science) – Ansh Gupta (Academics), Aditya Sajwan (Co-Curricular) and Mehul Garg (Outstanding Student).