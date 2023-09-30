Investment MoUs worth Rs 12,500 crores signed in UK: Dhami

Uttarakhand NRI Cell to be set up at CM’s Office

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 29 Sep: On his return from a four-day tour of Britain (UK), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the media in New Delhi today. The CM shared that at various meetings held in the UK, MoUs on investment proposals worth more than Rs 12,500 crores were signed between the Uttarakhand Government and the investors.

Dhami said that to establish better coordination between the emigrants from Uttarakhand settled abroad and the Uttarakhand Government, and to take prompt action on their investment proposals, an Uttarakhand NRI Cell will be set up at his office in Dehradun. The Chief Minister said that an agreement was also reached with the British Tourism Minister to prepare an action plan to increase the tourist movement between Uttarakhand and Britain.

The CM observed that he experienced a special feeling on his arrival at Heathrow Airport in London from New Delhi on 25 September on seeing the way the migrants from Uttarakhand warmly welcomed him and his team with Uttarakhandi customs and musical instruments. It was an awe-inspiring moment for him, he asserted.

The same evening, emigrants from Uttarakhand in London also organised a cultural evening to welcome him and his team. It seemed to him as if he was meeting the Uttarakhandi brothers and sisters not in London but in some city of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that, at the meeting held with France’s Poma Group on 26 September, an agreement worth Rs 2,000 crores was signed to connect the tourist areas and remote areas of Uttarakhand by ropeways. It was also proposed to explore the possibilities of developing the country’s first ropeway manufacturing park in the state by Poma Group. Dhami added that during a meeting with people involved in various activities in the tourism sector at the Indian Embassy in England, an action plan was discussed in detail on accelerating tourism activities in Uttarakhand. The officials from Uttarakhand also shared the details of the new tourism policy of the state with the hosts.

The CM added that an investment agreement of Rs 4,800 crores was signed with KN Group of Industries from US for development of cable car transport systems at various places in Uttarakhand and for developing winter sports destinations to promote winter sports in Auli, Dayara Bugyal and Munsiyari.

At the meeting held with the Lord Mayor of London and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, the possibilities of investment in the education sector in Uttarakhand were discussed. The VC of the University agreed to develop a Centre of Excellence in Uttarakhand. Proposals worth about Rs 1250 crores were signed during the London Roadshow with 80 delegations of various companies for investment in Uttarakhand.

Dhami further stated that, in another intensive meeting held during the Birmingham Road Show, held on 27 September with 250 delegations of various companies for investment in Uttarakhand, investment proposals worth about Rs 1500 crores were signed related to the industry and education sectors. In a meeting held with various industry groups working in Britain on 28 September, MoUs worth Rs 3300 crore were signed in tourism and manufacturing sectors.

At a meeting with the officials of the German Embassy, there was a detailed discussion regarding Germany’s support to Uttarakhand in terms of technical education and skill development as well as inviting the skilled workers from Uttarakhand to work in Germany. A meeting was held with the Lord Mayor of London Municipal Corporation for technical cooperation in raising funds from the bond market regarding financial arrangements to develop the infrastructure of Uttarakhand.