Investment worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore expected through Investors Summit: Dhami

CM admits huge destruction due to excessive rains in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

New Delhi, 19 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently on a three day tour to the national capital and his visit is chiefly related with upcoming Global Investors Summit in Dehradun to be held in December. Speaking to media persons here today after arriving in New Delhi, Dhami claimed that a much larger target of attracting investment to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been fixed through the upcoming investors summit . He said that he will be meeting Industry captains regarding MoUs and investment in Uttarakhand and regarding setting up units in the state.

The CM added that many investment proposals have been received by the state government. He claimed that it seems that a large number of big industrial groups are seriously considering setting up units here. He said that he will be holding a meeting with the organisations of the industries that are based in Delhi during his current tour. The CM further added that he will also be meeting several union ministers to pursue various proposals submitted to the centre by the state.

Speaking about the disasters that have happened in the state during the current monsoon season, Dhami added that there has been lot of destruction due to excessive rains in the state. There has been loss of human and animal life in the disasters. A large number of roads have been totally or partially damaged due to rains and landslides. There has been a huge loss of crops during the monsoon period. He added that the state government has appealed to the Centre for aid and a central team has visited the state to assess the damages and the losses. The assessment is being carried out. He added that the government is trying to deal with the after effects of the disasters and meeting the affected people and the families and making all out efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

Regarding the Bageshwar by-election, Dhami claimed that the people of Bageshwar are with the BJP. There is no competition for the BJP candidate in the byelection. In all recent elections in the state, the people have blessed the BJP with victory. BJP will have huge win in the election. Chandan Ramdas had served and nursed the constituency as a servant of the constituency and his work will be carried forward by his widow Parvati Devi.

In response to a question regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi in UP, Dhami said that Rahul Gandhi had contested last time too from Amethi and had lost badly. The result is before everyone. The CM added that he does not think that Rahul Gandhi will make a mistake of contesting again from Amethi.