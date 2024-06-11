IRDT students will do BSc Aeronautics from Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 10 Jun: Graphic Era Deemed University will start a BSc Aeronautics course for the students of Institute of Research Development and Training from this session. For this, Graphic Era and IRDT signed an MOU, here, today.

The programme was organised in Graphic Era’s seminar hall. On this occasion, Secretary of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Dr Rajesh Upadhyay said that, along with country’s progress, aircraft services are also expanding and the requirement for trained personnel has also increased. There are immense opportunities in the field of Aeronautics in Uttarakhand.

Graphic Era Deemed University Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh said that Graphic Era’s Aerospace Department is filled with cutting edge technologies and since there are highly educated and experienced faculty members from across the globe many activities of this field are being conducted here. Graphic Era Hill University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Jasola said that in the country as well as in Uttarakhand the demand for small and big aircraft is increasing. With new air services in Uttarakhand, new airports and airstrips are also being made. Hence, the demand for more human resource is rising.

Under this MOU, the students taking admission in IRDT’S Aircraft Maintenance Course will be able to pursue BSc Aeronautics course from Graphic Era Deemed University. The course will be of three years. Experts from Graphic Era and IRDT will provide special training to these students. The BTech Aerospace Engineering course has been running in Graphic Era for many years. Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh and Joint Secretary of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Dr Mukesh Pandey on behalf of IRDT signed the MOU.

On this occasion, IRDT’s Assistant Secretary Sachin Kumar, Deputy Secretary Abhishek Singh, and Vikas, Graphic Era’s HOD of Department of Aerospace Engineering Dr Sudhir Joshi and Director, Infrastructure, Dr Subhash Gupta along with Dr Punit Tyagi, Dr Ritvik Dobriyal and Prabhat Singh were also present.