Ishaan Zutshi – In love with Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jul: In an interview with Ishaan Zutshi, Garhwal Post caught up with a young gentleman from Delhi on his visit to Doon and explored the teenager’s mind:

Why are you visiting Dehradun?

I have fond memories of Doon as my father used to work as the Chief Operating Officer at the University of Petroleum & Energy Studies and, during his tenure, I had the occasion to visit several times, hence thought to take an independent trip to this lovely city and revisit fond memories.

Tell us about yourself?

I am presently a Commerce student in the second year of Sri Venkateshwara College, Delhi, and have done my schooling from DPS RK Puram. I was fortunate to represent my school in sports and was also awarded the coveted Red Blazer for excellence in sports. I like reading in my spare time and currently I am reading Tolstoy’s War & Peace.

What are you interested in pursuing as a career after your graduation?

I am preparing for CAT and wish to join one of the IIMs, preferably Ahmedabad to get a diploma in Management.

How do you plan to spend your time in Dehradun?

I plan to visit Rajpur Road, check out Robbers’ Cave, FRI and the Buddha Temple. I have a friend from college, who is presently staying here, so will catch up with him as college has been closed for long due to the unfortunate Covid pandemic.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Well, I love playing video games, watching Breaking Bad and catching up on my reading. Sometimes I watch an old Rajesh Khanna movie, he was to me the best ever, truly a Star.

How do you find college life in Delhi?

I feel privileged to study in Sri Venkateshwara College, it is one of the best colleges in India and DU is a phenomenal university. I feel sad that we missed almost one year of physically attending college but know safety is first and Covid has really impacted us to change the meaning of the word “normal”. College is fun, classes, canteen and spending time with friends in various activities.