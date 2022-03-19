Israel preparing Master Plan for water grid project in Marathwada

Mumbai, 17 Mar: A senior Israel Government official today said that the Israeli National Water Company is preparing the master plan for the ambitious Marathwada water grid project which got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He sought the support of the Maharashtra government to revive the project.

This was stated by a delegation of senior officials from Israel led by Deputy Director General of Israel for Asia and Pacific, Rafael Harpaz during its meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday.

Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani and Political Advisor to the Consulate Anay Joglekar were also present.

Consul General Kobbi Shoshani told the Governor that Israel has recently gifted a state of the art Cancer Treatment device to the Tata Memorial Hospital. He reported that the success rate of the treatment of cancer from the ICE Cure Cryoablation Device has been found to be 98 per cent. He added that early detection of cancer helps in the effective treatment of cancer.

Thanking the officials, Governor Koshyari said that Israel’s help in the water management of Marathwada will prove to be a boon for the region.