ISRO technology is for peace, human welfare & social progress: Dr MC Dathan

Dehradun, 20 Jun: Distinguished space scientist and former director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Padma Shri awardee Dr MC Dathan said that India has made huge strides in the field of space technology, with a commitment to peace, human welfare and social progress.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at a webinar organised by Doon University as part of its Friday Lecture Series, attended by over 400 cross-discipline teachers, research scholars and university students from across the country, the renowned scientist said that despite the resource crunch and other limitations at the beginning of undertaking space research, India has taken considerable strides in the field with a number of success stories implemented effectively.

Dr Dathan, also credited for bringing about fundamental and revolutionary shift in the area of space research, said there are several phases behind the success of every project. Recalling that there was a time when India urgently required basic technology but developing nations declined to support it, the eminent scientist emphasised that today the country is in a strong position to export highly reliable technology globally. “Today, we are working collaboratively with Russia, Europe, NASA and many other countries and missions in the field of development and implementation of space technology. Today we are in a position to simultaneously launch satellites with many countries while minimising the cost.” He said that, in view of future energy needs, India is consistently working towards development of solar energy technologies. “Today the relevance of space technology extends to the field of disaster management, weather forecasting, remote sensing, communication, navigation, ocean studies, tele medicines, etc., which is directly impacting social welfare and human progress. Chandrayan and Mangalyan missions are examples of India steadfastly and considerably progressing in the field of space technology.”

He said that sometimes such missions are viewed with a bit of skepticism, as not directly having a bearing on society at large, but if we do not invest in this field, the country would lag behind at the global level. Dr Dathan said there is a highly conducive and exciting work culture at ISRO where open discussions and in-depth analysis are integral part of ‘work is worship’ ethos.

Welcoming the Chief Guest and participants from academia, Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal said the university is committed to further fostering an academic and intellectual climate through various academic fora such as the Friday Lecture Series. “The university periodically invites renowned academicians and experts from diverse fields and students and faculty members gain immensely from these exercises,” she said.

The participants in the webinar included President’s medal awardee for excellence in teaching Ramesh Badoni, Dr Sarita Dangwal, Doon University Registrar Dr MS Mandrawal, Deputy Registrar Narendra Lal, Prof Kusum Arunachalam, Dr Arun Kumar, Prof Harsh Dobhal, Dr Rajesh Bhatt, Dr Naresh Mishra, students and teachers of Vidya Bharti School, Dr SP Sati and students and teachers from other universities. The webinar was moderated by Dean of Students Welfare Prof HC Purohit while Dr Arun Kumar, Head of Department of Chemistry, proposed the vote of thanks.