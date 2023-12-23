Issues related to GBPUAT raised by board member Rajesh Shukla

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Dec: Member of the Management Board of Gobind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology (GBPUAT), Pantnagar, former MLA Rajesh Shukla called on Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Radha Raturi at the Dehradun Secretariat, today, and raised various issues related to the varsity.

In this regard, ACS Raturi has summoned a meeting on 3 January to discuss the issues and find solutions to them.

Former MLA Rajesh Shukla informed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi that there are a large number of teachers and scientists who have been employed by the University for various long running research and extension projects including the ACRP sponsored by the Centre and other agencies. However, despite these teachers and the scientists working on behalf of the University in these projects for many years, the Agriculture Education Department of the Uttarakhand Government refuses to consider them employees of the University. As such, the future of these scientists and the teachers has become uncertain. Shukla further informed Raturi that he had raised the issue before Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, also. CM Dhami had constituted a committee in this regard under the chairmanship of ACS Radha Raturi. However, so far, no meeting has been convened by the Committee to discuss and resolve the issue. Shukla urged Raturi to convene a meeting of the committee at the earliest to resolve this long pending issue, which is affecting the career of many teachers and scientists.

He also raised some other problems related to the university and urged the ACS to resolve those issues, too, so that the teaching and research work at the university is not affected.

At Shukla’s request, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi today directed Additional Secretary (Agriculture) Ranveer Chauhan to convene a meeting on 3 January, 2024, to resolve the issues related to Pantnagar University.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Rajesh Shukla expressed the hope that the meeting being convened on 3 January would resolve the longstanding problem. He said that convening of the meeting would solve various problems related to teachers, scientists, labourers, employees and officers of Pantnagar University.