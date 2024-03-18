ISTD, SRHU sign MoU on Industry Coordination

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant, and the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) Dehradun branch, will now work in better coordination with the industrial sector. An MOU was signed between the two institutions

on Thursday, in the presence of President of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Registrar Dr Mukesh Bijlwan, and ISTD Dehradun Chairman Anoop Kumar.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal stated that this MOU is an important step towards better coordination and collaborative efforts with the industry sector. Through this, students will get opportunities to bridge the gap between the industry and academic worlds through seminars, workshops, and industrial training. Furthermore, they will have a platform to prepare themselves according to the dynamic changes in the business landscape. Registrar Dr Mukesh Bijlwan mentioned that, through this agreement, the industrial sector could benefit from the expertise and knowledge of the university’s faculty members, which will not only improve the quality and efficiency of the industry but also inspire new directions in teaching and research activities. This will establish a deep and meaningful cooperation between the two institutions in the field of research and development, aiding in the discovery of new technologies and solutions. The programme was coordinated by Dr Apurv Trivedi.

From ISTD, Dinesh Sharma, Dr Avinash Chandra Joshi, Soumya Beniwal, Dr Bindu Dey, Dr Amjad Hussain, Dr Mohit Verma and Prateek Dhyani were present on the occasion.

Swami Rama Himalayan University is associated with various prestigious academic and professional institutions nationally and internationally. This includes the Business College (IBC) Denmark, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Global Health Alliance (GHA) United Kingdom, Loria Finland’s University of Applied Sciences, Germany’s Rostock University, Uttarakhand Government’s Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC), and the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, among other institutions working in the field of skill development like Learn-It.