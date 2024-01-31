It is Centre’s job to bring in UCC: Harish Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jan: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat has claimed that primarily it is the Centre’s responsibility to bring in the Uniform Civil Code and not that of the state government.

Rawat was commenting on the statement made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be tabled in coming Assembly Session.

Rawat also asserted that it is premature to comment on the UCC, also, because its draft has not been released or made public as yet. Before making a detailed assessment of the UCC draft, one would have to study the same.

Rawat asserted that, in his opinion, the UCC is something applicable in the entire country. There is no point in legislating or passing a bill that will not be applicable outside the boundaries of the Uttarakhand Assembly. It should have been brought in by the central government. He added that the UCC in Uttarakhand is basically part of the election campaign for which the state’s money has been wasted.