ITAT Bench President visits Him Jyoti School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: Justice PP Bhatt, President, ITAT, visited Him Jyoti School, here, today. Justice Bhatt has retired from the Gujarat High Court and is currently the President of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. He was accompanied by GS Pannu, Vice President, ITAT, Sudhanshu Srivastava, Prashant Maharishi, Mrs & Mr Deep Srivastava, Hemant Arora, Honorary Treasurer, Him Jyoti School, and Pavitra Arora.

The guests were welcomed with Saraswati Vandana sung by the school choir, which was followed by the welcome note delivered by Monika Arora, Principal, Him Jyoti School. The guests were enthralled by the folk-dance performance by class 11 girls. The girls performed to a famous Garhwali song – ‘Ghughuti’.

In his address, Justice Bhatt motivated the young audience to build a career in the field of law and discussed the various options available.

Hemant Arora proposed the vote of thanks and highlighted the history of ITAT and the fact that, in 2021, the tribunal was celebrating 8 decades of its establishment.

The programme ended with Justice Bhatt planting a tree in the school premises, and rendered his voice to a song ‘itni shakti humein de na data’ with the girls.