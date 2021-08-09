ITBP is Sentinel of the Himalayas: CM Dhami

ITBP Academy holds Passing Out Parade

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 8 Aug: Fifty-three officers, including 2 women officers, passed out from the ITBP Academy, here, today.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and SS Deswal, DG, ITBP, also released a book, titled ‘History of ITBP’, published by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on the occasion.

CM Dhami was the Chief Guest at the Passing Out Parade and Attestation Ceremony held at the ITBP Academy, in which 53 officers passed out after successfully completing their basic training. The Chief Minister congratulated the young officers of the force and said that the ITBP had a glorious history of courage, determination, valour and sacrifice. He said that the ITBP is known as Sentinels of the Himalayas and guards the difficult borders of the nation with dedication and high motivation. The Force is the saviour of the people in distress in disaster situations especially in the remote mountainous terrains. He also congratulated the DG, ITBP, and publication team on the successful publication of the first ever ITBP history book.

SS Deswal, DG ITBP, elaborated upon the achievements of the ITBP and said that the Force had been maintaining the highest level of professionalism by training its men in the emerging and changing security scenario. He said that the ITBP had been in the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 in the country and extended all possible support to the nation during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

A total of 53 Assistant Commandants passed out from the Academy. As many as 42 officers, hailing from different states (Bihar-3, Chandigarh-1, Haryana-4, Jharkhand-1, Karnataka-3, Kerala-1, Ladakh-2, Punjab-1, Maharashtra-7, Manipur-2, Rajasthan-6, Tamil Nadu-1, Uttarakhand-2, and Uttar Pradesh-8) are from the General Duty Cadre and are the Company Commanders who completed the basic training of 52 weeks as 26th AC/GD Basic Course.

There are 25 officers in the group who are technical graduates (M Tech-1, BE -7 and BTech-17). Other 11 engineering cadre officers (Chandigarh-1, Haryana-2, Rajasthan-1, Uttarakhand-4, and Uttar Pradesh-3) are the Assistant Commandant/Engineers who completed the 49th GOs Combatisation Course of 25 weeks’ duration. These officers will now be posted to the field units of the Force.

For the first time, 2 women officers (Assistant Commandants) Prakriti and Diksha, who joined the ITBP from the UPSC selection procedure (Annual CAPF AC Exam of the UPSC), also passed out in the group. The ITBP started appointments of women combat officers as company commanders through UPSC in 2016.

SS Deswal, DG, ITBP, Daljeet Singh Chawdhary, ADG HQrs, Manoj Singh Rawat, ADG Western Command, ITBP, and Nilabh Kishore, IG, Director of the Academy were present on the occasion.