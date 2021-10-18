ITBP POP held, Poonam Damathia among those passing out

By SUNIL SONKER

MUSSOORIE, 16 Oct: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force’s (ITBP) held its passing out parade today. One of the highlights of the passing out parade was the passing out of Dr Poonam Damathia, wife of Dr Ashwani Kumar, Deputy Commandant posted in ITBP. Those passing out today including Dr Poona Damathia have passed out after 24 weeks of rigorous training. Those passing out have joined the Indo-Tibetan Border Police as Assistant Commandants.

After the passing out parade, Assistant Commandant Dr Poonam Damathia saluted her husband, Dr Ashwani Kumar and greeted him formally, while the husband accepting the saluted of his wife, wished her all the best for a bright career ahead. It may be recalled that Deputy Commandant Dr Ashwani Kumar is also working in ITBP and the Saturday was very important for Ashwani Kumar and his wife Poonam who joined him at ITBP today. The couple has a daughter. The couple did not interact with the media but were visibly happy today.

Dr Poonam has passed out along with 37 other officers in the second wave of corona during the training, worked at Delhi Sardar Patel Hospital diligently. 38 doctors including Poonam have joined the mainstream of IndoTibetan Border Police after rigorous training.