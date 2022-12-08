It’s Destination Doon for the wedding of actor Paritosh Tripathi with sweetheart of 14 years

It’s Destination Doon for the wedding of actor Paritosh Tripathi with sweetheart...

By Anjali Nauriyal

Dehradun, 8 Dec: Actor Paritosh Tripathi, who made a mark in movies like ‘Ludo’, ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’, and ‘Kaashi In Search of Ganga’, has chosen Doon as the venue for his destination wedding to his long time sweetheart Meenakshi Chand.

He is all set to tie the knot in the presence of family and friends in Doon on Friday. The duo are all geared for an intimate ceremony at ‘Ataraxia – serenity in the woods,’ a breathtakingly beautiful resort run by Rajeev and Sarita Malhotra.

Today (8th December) is the Haldi and Sangeet ceremony which will be attended by close family members and friends including television stars Ravi Kishan, Geeta Maa (Kapur), Satish Sharma, Rithwik Dhanjani, Ishteyak Khan, Shaan Mishra and others.

The formal ceremony from the boy’s side will be performed by veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula, who are Paritosh’s first cousins.

Actor & poet Paritosh, is son of Damyanti & Late Ramayan Tripathi natives of Devariya (UP), while the bride Meenakshi is native of Pithoragarh and daughter of Laxmi & Pushkar Chand.

Pari as Paritosh is fondly called by his near and dear ones, recently has gained excellent reviews for his role of Devi, the one-sided lover of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s character in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’.