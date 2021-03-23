IWC Dehradun West celebrates Holi Milan, Women’s Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Mar: Holi Milan and Women’s Day were celebrated with much fervour by members of Inner Wheel Club Dehradun West on Saturday. President Aruna Chawla wished happiness and peace to all during this festival of colours, joy and national integration. She said that Inner Wheel Club is the world’s largest women’s voluntary service organisation with branches across 104 countries.

On the occasion, Sarita Kohli rendered a melodious bhajan, ‘Manmohan Muraliya’. Seema Jain and Pushpa Kukreja sang ‘Kanha re Kanha’. Everyone danced to the energetic ‘Aaj biraj me holi re rasiya’ by Kalpana Saini. Taruna Singhal’s ‘Holiya me ude re gulal’ was mesmerising. Amita Chauhan was wonderful with Main holi kaise khelun’. Aditi Chauhan’s ‘Balam pichkari’ was enjoyed by all. Sangita Lakhera excelled with her joyful expressions in the dance, ‘Holi re holi’, bringing a colourful end to the folk songs and dances.

On this occasion, State Head of the Patanjali

Mahila Samiti, Seema Johar, was awarded the ‘Mahila Gaurav Samman’ for her excellent services in making society fit and healthy through Yoga. Vinita Gautam recited poetry on

women power. Suman Jain, Uma Vikram, Mridula Rastogi, Alka Jain, Aditi Chauhan and other members were present. Amita Chauhan, Kalpana Saini and Pushpa Kukreja helped make the programme a success.