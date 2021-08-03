IWC Dehradun West celebrates ‘Teej’, ‘Friendship Day’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Aug: On the occasion of Teej, Inner Wheel Club of Dehradun West President Sadhana Agrawal wished happiness and prosperity to all the members.

While keeping COVID norms in view, all the members sang songs and performed various dances with great enthusiasm. Quiz and Teej Queen competitions were organised. Amita Chauhan, Seema Jain, Nimisha Jain, Manju Tarnal and Sangeeta Jain were the winners.

Committee Chairperson Usha Bansal conducted the programme and distributed gifts to various members.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, ISO Raj Rani Shipley recited a poem and all the members exchanged gifts. President Sadhana Agrawal distributed friendship bangles to all the members.

The event was attended by President Sadhana Agrawal, ZCC Seema Jain, VP Amita Chauhan,

CCC Manjulika Mathur, ISO Rajrani Shipley, Secretary Kalpana Saini, Treasurer Pushpa Kukreja, IPP Aruna Chawla, Editor Rakesh Sharma, Taruna Singhal, Usha Bansal, Renu Mittal, along with members Sangeeta Jain, Manju Harnal, Geeta Kapoor, Mridula Rastogi, Nimisha Jain, Poonam Jain, Uma Agrawal, Alka Jain, Neeta Dhawan and other members of the Club.