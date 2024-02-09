Jagadguru Rambhadracharya’s health improving, may be discharged soon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 8 Feb: The health of reputed preacher, philosopher and religious leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, is stated to be improving rapidly now. He has been in Synergy Hospital here for the past five days. According to the doctors treating Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, his health has improved considerably and he may be discharged from the Hospital in the next two or three days.

Patanjali Ayurveda Chairman Acharya Balkrishna visited Synergy Hospital today to inquire about the health of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. Jagadguru Rambhadracharya had taken ill during a public function near Agra. He had complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing. He was airlifted to Dehradun in an air ambulance from Agra. A large number of his disciples and followers have been visiting him at the Hospital.

He had arrived from Agra in a poor condition and having difficulty in breathing. Though the doctors have not shared any details of his illness, it is believed that he had contacted some lung infection. Despite improvement in his condition now, the doctors have not allowed a large number of his disciples and followers to visit him in the ward. There has been a large stream of his disciples and followers visiting the hospital in the past 5 days.

It is reported that, despite his poor health, he has still been performing his daily worship, singing bhajans and reciting mantras, etc., in his room.