Jagar Samrat Pritam Bhartwan regales audience on inaugural day of ‘Himotsav 2023’ at SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Degradun, 13 Mar: Jagar Samrat of Uttarakhand, Pritam Bhartwan regaled the audience at Swami Rama Himalayan University on 12th March. The occasion was the inaugural day of the three-day Founder’s Day celebrations ‘Himotsav 2023’ replete with festivities.

Founder Dr Swami Rama had established Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT) Jollygrant in the year 1989. To commemorate the day various programs were organised at the institute.

To make the day special various educational activities were organised in the campus.

Bhartwan’s performance was the most anticipated event in the calendar. He rendered some of the foremost Jagars for which he is renowned.

He highlighted the significance of Dhol Sagar in between his performances and explained the importance of Jagars in the cultural and folk fabric of Uttarakhand. He stunned the gathering with his mesmerizing rendition. He began the show with the singing of ‘Ganga Stuti’, followed by ‘Shivaji Kailashu’, ‘Maa Raj Rajeshwari’ and many others.

In all, he performed over 15 Jagars. Giving him able support were Surtam Bhartwan, Anoop Semliyat, Rakesh Kumar, Meera Semliyat and Kanchan Bhandari. Surendra Kohli supported him on the keyboard, Dwarika Nautiyal on Bansuri, Surendra Beswal and M Mandrawal on Dholak and Suraj Joshi and Neel Shah were the amazing dancers who provided the perfect backdrop to the event.

VC, Dr Vijay Dhasmana inaugurated the grand event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Bhartwan praised SRHU for its academic stature and thanked the VC Dr Dhasmana for making his performance a part of the big event. “This is one of the few institutes in the entire world, where doctors, nurses, engineers, students of management, yoga, and biosciences study under one roof. SRHU has taken considerable steps forward by academically fortifying youth in the hills, and connecting them with employable courses.”

Apart from education and health facilities, Swami Ram Himalayan University is also working in the field of self-employment. To connect the youth of the state with self-employment, various courses, such as the one relating to entrepreneurship and home-stays are being conducted.