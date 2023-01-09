Jal Shakti Ministry team sent to Joshimath for investigation: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 7 Jan: Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, who was in Delhi today, discussed the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to send an investigative team to the affected site.

In response, Shekhawat immediately directed a team of experts to reach Joshimath. A team of experts from Jal Shakti Ministry has already been sent to Joshimath to survey and investigate the cracks and land subsidence.

State’s Tourism, Public Works, Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj spoke to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh today regarding the worrisome situation of cracks and subsidence in houses and hotels in Joshimath. Maharaj thanked the Union Minister for his immediate response by sending a team of experts to Joshimath.

During the conversation, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wanted to know what could be the reason behind the land subsidence and cracks in buildings and land to which Maharaj expressed apprehension that it could be due to work underway for the Tapovan tunnel. Maharaj also pointed out that Joshimath has come up and expanded on loose soil but only a deeper investigation could pinpoint the actual reasons for land subsidence. Maharaj added that due to cracks in many houses and buildings, the affected people are being shifted to other places. Along with the security of the affected, the government is making concrete arrangements for their rehabilitation.