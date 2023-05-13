Japanese scientist Prof Nishinari joins GEU as Adjunct Professor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 May: Internationally renowned food scientist and hydrocolloids and rheology expert, Prof (Dr) Katsuyoshi Nishinari joined Graphic Era Deemed University as an adjunct professor today.

Prof Nishinari is currently working as a specially appointed professor at the Glyn O Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Centre, Department of Bioengineering and Food Science, Hubei University of Technology. He has been associated with Hubei University of Technology since 2013. Prof Nishinari has done his doctorate in “Vibrational Properties of Viscoelastic Materials” from The University of Tokyo, Japan. His masters his is in Electric Birefringence of Polymer Solutions.

Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Prof (Dr) Narpinder Singh welcomed Prof Nishinari and said that he would be a great asset to the academic community. Prof Singh said that GEU is honoured to have Prof Nishinari in the university. His extensive knowledge and experience in the field of food science would be greatly beneficial for the students and faculty members alike.

Professor Nishinari has held several notable positions, including at the National Food Research Institute in Japan, where he served as a visiting scientist at the Laboratory of Solid State Physics of Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse. This was supported by the French Government in the form of scholarship. He also conducted research at the Laboratory of Biopolymer Physics of Riken (Physical and Chemical Institute) in Wako.