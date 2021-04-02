‘Jhandeji’ hoisted at historic Darbar Sahib in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: Thousands of devotees from India and abroad flocked to witness raising of the Shri Jhandeji (holy flag pole) at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar, here, today. People also obtained the ‘darshan’ of the Guru under the

The Jhandeji was raised under the guidance of Mahant Devendra Das at 2:12 p.m. Strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, the devotees marked their presence in limited numbers. Darbar Shri Guru Ram Rai and Mela Organising Committee had appealed to the devotees to come in limited numbers.

Even before the first rays of the sun, the Darbar Sahib and nearby areas were packed tightly with devotees. At 7 a.m., devotees gathered to bring down the old Jhandeji after special prayers. The new flag pole was bathed in milk, curd, honey, ‘Gangajal’ and ‘panchgavyon’.

This year, the 86 foot high flag pole was covered in the traditional ‘gilaafs’ never being allowed to touch the ground. By 12:40 p.m., the process of putting on the ‘gilaafs’ was completed. At around 1 p.m., the ‘Darshani Gilaaf’ was put on the Jhandeji to chants in praise the Guru. Emotions overflowed and tears came out of the eyes of the devotees. Everyone was eager to touch the ‘Darshani Gilaaf’ and earn merit. At 2 p.m., the process of raising the new flag pole was initiated. The devotees lifted up the flag pole at the directions of Mahant Devendra Dass with the help of wooden lifters. At 2:12 p.m., as soon as the task was completed, the much awaited annual miracle of a falcon undertaking the ‘parikrama’ of Jhandeji was witnessed by all.

Throughout this process, devotees sang ‘bhajans’ and ‘kirtans’ on the miracles of Guru Ram Rai. The devotees also danced enthusiastically to the playing of the ‘dhol’.

The youthful devotees from Punjab were all dressed in yellow T-shirts.

The devotees also took a dip in the holy pond in the premises of the Darbar Sahib, which began early this morning. Even the children took a bath and played in the water.

From early morning, police personnel were very actively present from Saharanpur Chowk to Bhandari Chowk to ensure security.

Addressing the gathering, Mahant Devendra Dass congratulated the people of India and the state, as well as the Sangat on the blessed occasion and offered his blessings. He said that the Jhandeji Mela spreads the message of love, harmony, mutual brotherhood, compassion and peace.