Jharkhand State Formation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: Jharkhand’s State Formation Day was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

On this occasion, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the programme and congratulated the students of Jharkhand from various colleges, here. While interacting with the students, the Governor said that the youth would play an important role in building a developed India. He reminded that Jharkhand is endowed with vast resources of different types of minerals and holds a prominent position in the country as a mineral rich state. Jharkhand ranks first among all states in India in the production of coal, mica, copper, etc. He said that the hard work of the citizens of Jharkhand is playing the role of a catalyst in the progress of the country.

Lt General Singh recalled the contributions of Birsa Munda. He also shared the memories of his service period in Jharkhand on this occasion. He said that this programme, inspired by the ideology of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, enhanced the rich cultural diversity of India and the feeling of national unity, mutual understanding and respect. The dynamism of India’s vibrant culture provides a great inspiration to cultural and political development. He emphasised that such events reflect India’s unity in diversity and also works to unite all as one family.