Dehradun, 4 July: Jigyasa Mehta, daughter of Pradeep Mehta has cleared the Chartered Accountant’s examination with her smart and hard work. Jigyasa has dedicated her success to Jain Ankit and Company, a Chartered Accountants firm. She was working there as senior manager while she prepared for the examination . Earlier she completed her schooling from Doon International School.