Jolly Grant Airport: Arrival segment of new terminal building to be inaugurated today

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the arrival segment of the new terminal building of Jolly Grant Airport tomorrow. While Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will the Chief Guest on the occasion and will be present at the airport personally, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will register his presence and participation on a virtual basis. Local MP and former Union Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also be present as the Guest of Honour on this occasion.

Director of Jolly Grant Airport (Dehradun), Prabhakar Mishra informed Garhwal Post that the inaugural function will be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow. He also stated that the new terminal building will show a glimpse of Uttarakhandi culture in its décor. Mishra said that the new terminal building has been equipped with modern technology. Tomorrow, the arrival segment of the new terminal building will be inaugurated and this will facilitate and augment arrivals at the airport significantly.

It may be noted that the old terminal building had an area of 28,729 square metres and now, after the addition of Phase Two, the total area has increased to 42,776 square metres. The new terminal building has 10 times more capacity than the old building, he emphasised.

It may be recalled that the new terminal building has been built at a cost of Rs 486 crore. When the airport was opened, the number of passengers was 4 lakhs a year. Now this number has increased to 47 lakhs.

On the other hand, this information was also shared on his X account today by former CM and Haridwar MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. He revealed that that the number of people traveling by air is increasing significantly and this airport is the largest in Uttarakhand. It is also being expanded further. Nishank said that, initially, only a handful of flights were operating from this airport but now it has become a very busy airport. Jolly Grant Airport is also very important from the tourism point of view.