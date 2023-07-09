Joshi hears grievances of commoners at his residence

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 July: Former soldier and athlete, Kalam Singh Bisht, of Tharali Assembly met Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi at the camp office on Saturday. During his meeting, he informed Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi that an institution named Mandoli Riders Club has been opened by him in Tharali, in which hill youngsters are getting training of running, cycling, yoga, dancing etc.

Kalam Bist has received more than 100 medals in Ultrarun Marathon and sports. Joshi honoured him for his achievements.

Also, cabinet minister listened to the problems of the commoners from different places of the state and instructed concerned officials to provide remedies. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the focus of the government in the state is on simplification, solution and disposal.

Joshi said that the Dhami government’s goal is to take the stream of development to the people standing at the last end of the society and the state government is constantly moving in this direction.