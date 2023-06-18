Joshi presents bicycle to young Wushu player to support her dreams

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jun: A budding Wushu player and student of class 9, Ayesha Chauhan, who has won silver medal in Wushu in the Khelo India Games, received a surprise present from cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi .

It was reported that Sanju Chauhan father of Ayesha Chauhan had to walk about 4.5 kilometer every day for Ayesha’s preparations of the games. The minister has presented a bicycle to Ayesha who won a silver medal in Wushu in the Khelo India Games and is now preparing for the championship to be held in Parade Ground, Jharkhand.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting sports, cabinet minister Joshi said that under the successful leadership of PM Modi, the Sports Ministry is running a nationwide Khelo India campaign, in which children from rural areas to metropolitan cities will not only get an opportunity to showcase their sports skills but they are also moving forward by winning medals.

The Modi Government has started hundreds of Khelo India Centers across the country, in which children of different age groups are getting better training, he said adding that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, continuous efforts are being made to promote sports and encourage sportspersons in Uttarakhand.