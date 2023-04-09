Joshimath, Auli safe for tourists and ready for Char Dham Yatra: Dhami

CM inaugurates Auli Marathon event in Joshimath

By Our Staff Reporter

Joshimath , 8 Apr: More than 300 athletes from different states of the country participated on the first day of the two day Auli Marathan sports competition here today. The national level event was organised under the joint aegis of Uttarakhand Ski Mountaineering Association and Sky Running Association. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the marathon competition from Joshimath Narsingh and Nava Durga temple premises.

Extending hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the commencement of various adventure sports including marathon in Joshimath Auli , the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand to launch the Himalayan Marathon, Fun Race and other sports from Joshimath and Auli . The CM said that the government is constantly trying to implement such works in Uttarakhand, which will give more boost to tourism here. He congratulated all the organisers for this grand event in Joshimath and also all the players of the country and abroad participating in the event.

Dhami said that the atmosphere of fear that was being created regarding Joshimath in the initial days of the disaster is gone now. The government has taken positive steps to ensure that the state emerges from this situation. As a result of this, more than 11.30 lakh registrations have already been done for the Chardham Yatra starting from 22 April this year. He expressed confidence that this year will attract even larger number of devotees than the previous years and a record will be created in this respect.

Through the marathon organised in Joshimath , the Chief Minister said that a message has been conveyed to the tourists from the country and abroad that Auli and Joshimath are completely safe and ready for the Char Dham Yatra . This grand marathon organised in Joshimath is proof of this. He said that this year winter games could not be held in Auli due to lack of snow, but after the grand event of marathon in Joshimath , there will be a positive start to the tourist season this year. The holy journey of the Char Dham is about to begin and Uttarakhand is all set to welcome all the pilgrims and tourists , he asserted.

Ski Mountaineering Association President Ajay Bhatt said that sky running and sky ultra race are also being organised under Auli Marathon. More than 300 athletes from different states of the country including Uttar Pradesh Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand are participating in the event. People from schools and gram sabhas of Joshimath area are also participating. He admitted that this time due to the Joshimath disaster and less snowfall in Auli , the tourism business has been affected since the winter games could not be held. Auli Marathon is being organised to spread the message of a safe Joshimath and to boost the tourism business.

