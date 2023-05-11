Journalist Jai Singh Rawat to be awarded Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhulia award

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 May: Veteran journalist Jai Singh Rawat has been chosen for the well known Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhulia award by the Selection Committee constituted for the Award. Secretary of Karmabhoomi Foundation, Himanshu Dhulia in a press release has reminded that Rawat has been an active journalist for over 40 years and has been raising burning issues related to Uttarakhand vide his articles in PTI, The UNI, The Himachal Times, Dainik Jagran and Amar Ujala etc.

The press further reminds that Rawat has also written books and research books on subjects such as Public Agitation of Tehri, Statehood Agitation and the tribes of Uttarakhand. Rawat will be handed over this award at a function to be held at IRDT Auditorium at Survey Chowk on the evening of 18 May by renowned environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt.