Journalists meet DGP, demand withdrawal of case against journo Manmeet Rawat

By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 16 May: Registration of FIR against Dainik Bhaskar reporter Manmeet Rawat by Uttarkashi Police allegedly for misreporting the deaths of pilgrims during Char Dham Yatra has enraged the media fraternity across the state and the country. Though the government claims that Rawat had tried to spread misinformation and create panic amongst the pilgrims, it remains a fact that 11 pilgrims were stated to have died till yesterday by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey himself during a press briefing that he held yesterday at the Secretariat.
Journalists from various unions and organisations have expressed their concern at the registration of FIR against Manmeet Rawat who had published the report in Dainik Bhaskar in this regard. Today a delegation of Uttarakhand Journalists Union led by its president and patron Bhupendra Kandari and Naveen Thaledi called on Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar and submitted a memorandum to him demanding immediate withdrawal of the case.
On his part, DGP Kumar assured the journalists that fair action will be ensured in the case and he also asserted that Uttarakhand Police is committed to ensure safe completion of Chardham Yatra. He said that for the Police, the safety of passengers and the safety and convenience of local citizens is of utmost importance. He also sought cooperation of media for efficient conduct of Chardham Yatra and sought their suggestions in this respect. He however emphasised that it is the special responsibility of the local media to present the minor shortcomings regarding the Chardham Yatra in the right perspective, so that no misconception is created in the minds of the people of the country about Devbhoomi. He requested the delegation to talk to senior police officials and take their statements before reporting any news.
However, the delegation pointed out to him that Rawat had reported death of 10 pilgrims in his report but that the Garhwal Commissioner himself had admitted death of 11 pilgrims and that the media should not be harassed for publishing facts of the case. DGP Kumar urged the media persons to also publish the version of the Police and administrative officers concerned in respect of any incident before publishing such reports.