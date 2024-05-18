Journalists meet DGP, demand withdrawal of case against journo Manmeet Rawat

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 16 May: Registration of FIR against Dainik Bhaskar reporter Manmeet Rawat by Uttarkashi Police allegedly for misreporting the deaths of pilgrims during Char Dham Yatra has enraged the media fraternity across the state and the country. Though the government claims that Rawat had tried to spread misinformation and create panic amongst the pilgrims, it remains a fact that 11 pilgrims were stated to have died till yesterday by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey himself during a press briefing that he held yesterday at the Secretariat.

Journalists from various unions and organisations have expressed their concern at the registration of FIR against Manmeet Rawat who had published the report in Dainik Bhaskar in this regard. Today a delegation of Uttarakhand Journalists Union led by its president and patron Bhupendra Kandari and Naveen Thaledi called on Director General of Police ( DGP ) Abhinav Kumar and submitted a memorandum to him demanding immediate withdrawal of the case .