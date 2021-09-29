“Journalists should keep curiosity alive”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER DEHRADUN, 28 Sep: On the first day of the Induction Programme at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Graphic Era Hill University, Senior Special Correspondent, Times Now Digital, Ravi Vaish said that a good journalist should never let curiosity die. If the curiosity is killed, it reduces the journalist’s investigative instincts.

Journalists look forward to behind-the-scenes news rather than what is before the screen. He said that a good journalist has a nose for news and always writes original reports only. Today, on the second day of the Induction Programme, Sports Journalist Rohit Juglan said that multitasking is the key to being successful in journalism. Sharing his field experiences, he said that, to be a successful journalist, it is necessary to become multitaskers. Citing examples from his tenures in two prominent TV news channels, he said that to become a good TV journalist, today, it is necessary to have good reporting skills as well as good command over videography, production, graphics and typing.

He said that, in this era of internet and digital journalism, it is necessary for journalists to be jacks of all trade. Rohit, a student of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the 2014 batch, also shared memories of his early days in Graphic Era. Director, Infrastructure, Professor Dr Subhash Gupta, Head of Department Vikram Rautela, faculty members and students were present at the induction. Akriti Dhoundiyal convened the programme.