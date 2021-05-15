Journo Chetan Gurung bags coveted post

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 May: Veteran journalist, Chetan Gurung, has been appointed Chairman of All India Publicity Committee of Table Tennis Federation of India.

Presently Gurung is also President of Uttarakhand Table Tennis Association. Secretary of the Association Prince Vipon has also been selected as Executive Member of the TTFI. This is the first time Uttarakhand has garnered respect and recognition in the National Committee.

TTFI recently announced its new committees to develop Table Tennis under the leadership of its Secretary General, Arun Kumar Banerjee, and President Dushyant Chautala.