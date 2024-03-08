JP Nadda to visit U’khand on 9 or 10 March

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 7 Mar: BJP President JP Nadda is due to visit Uttarakhand and discuss the preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections on 9 March. Nadda was due to visit Dehradun on 26 February but the visit was postponed for some reasons. A new programme for his visit has been finalised by the BJP’s state organisation and is expected to be approved soon. As per this programme, Nadda is likely to visit Doon on 9 or 10 March and during his tour will participate in some programmes related to all the five Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP State General Secretary Aditya Kothari said Nadda’s programme has been decided by the state organisation and his approval is expected soon.

It may be recalled that BJP has already declared its candidates on 3 out of 5 Lok Sabha seats where the sitting MPs have been repeated by the party namely Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah from Tehri, Ajay Bhatt from Nainital, and Ajay Tamta from Almora. Sources claimed that the party is yet to finalise the names on Haridwar and Pauri seats but the sitting MP RP Nishank is still strongly in contention from Haridwar.