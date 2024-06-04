JP Residency Manor launches Rajasthani, Gujarati Food Festival

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 2 Jun: Locals and tourists have got the opportunity to enjoy the thalis of different states at the five star hotel, JP Residency Manor. A Rajasthani and Gujarati festival has been launched by the management of JP Residency Manor. Through the month of June, food from different states will also be served to the tourists coming to Mussoorie. Dishes prepared from the products of the hilly region of Uttarakhand will also be served. Special preparations are being made for this by the hotel chefs.

According to Chef Yashpal Rana and Chef Prakash Negi, Rajasthani food is being prepared by the hotel and they hope that the tourists will like it. Soon, various dishes prepared from the hilly products of Uttarakhand will also be served to the tourists.

EAM Tanuj Nayyar of JP Residency Manor said that Rajasthan is the state of kings and princes. The grandeur of this place wins one’s heart. The Rajasthani thali will include Gatte ki Sabzi, Ker Sangri, Kachori, Dal Baati Churma and Ghevar, while vegetarian food will be served in Gujarati food. The Gujarati thali will have Thepla, Khandvi, Dhokla, Puran Poli, Dal-Dhokli and Chavdoh.

On this occasion Piyush Kapoor (GMO), Jaypee Residency Manor, Prakash Negi (Executive Sous Chef), Master Chef Yashpal Rana, Chef Shankar, Vimal Lakheda, Vijay Gurung, etc., were also present.