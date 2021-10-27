JPP submission made simpler

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: All pensioners of EPFO have to submit Jeevan Praman Patra (JPP) every year. This JPP can now be submitted at any time of the year and remains valid for 12 months. Say, for example, if you submit JPP on your birthday on 1 January, 2021, it will remain valid till 31 Dec 2021 and, henceforth, you will have to submit your JPP on 1 January, every year.

This submission of JPP has been made convenient by EPFO. Now pensioners can submit JPP digitally in the bank from where they receive pension. They can also go to any nearby CSC (common service centre)/Aadhar Center or even call their local area postman to their home and submit JPP at a very nominal government approved rate.

RPFC Dehradun has therefore made an appeal to all pensioners to avoid the November-December long queue in the office during covid pandemic times. Now they can choose any convenient option, that is, Banks/Aadhar Centres/CSC/Post Office (Postman) and submit JPP nearyby their home.

All agencies should keep in mind the correct format while updating the DLC of EPFO pensioners.