JRD Tata Memorial Award announced for U’khand in Health Sector

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Dec: Uttarakhand will be honoured with the JRD Tata Memorial Award for outstanding performance in the health sector. The award will be conferred upon Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Minister of Medical Health and Medical Education, at the 7th JRD Tata Awards programme scheduled for 18 December at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

This recognition is being bestowed for the state’s exceptional performance in 42 different health indicators across the country, highlighting Uttarakhand’s excellence in the field of health despite diverse geographical conditions.

The state government is actively engaged in expanding and strengthening health facilities. As a result, Uttarakhand has been selected for the 7th JRD Tata Memorial Award at the national level for its commendable performance in health services, surpassing larger states. Along with the award, Uttarakhand will also receive a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs.

Uttarakhand’s selection for this award is based on progress recorded in various health indicators during the National Family Health Survey conducted by the Indian Government in the financial years 2015-16 and 2019-21. The state has demonstrated significant improvement through the Sample Registration System, focusing on indicators such as reproductive health, adolescent health, gender equality, family planning, water sanitation, women empowerment, gender-based violence, and population stability at the district level, involving 42 indicators. Uttarakhand competed alongside other high-focus states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan has also been selected in this category for outstanding performance.