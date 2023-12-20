JS Bindra included in ‘India 40 under 40 Legal List’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Dec: Dehradun born and raised lawyer Juvraj Singh Bindra has been recognised by Business World India in the ‘India 40 under 40 legal list’. Juvraj is a Partner, in the Disputes Practice of India’s largest and formidable law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. His nomination was backed with a myriad body of work across practices, fora and varied facets of dispute resolution. Juvraj specialises in general civil, corporate and commercial litigation, and arbitrations, under ad hoc and institutional rules, seated in India and abroad, and has advised several Fortune 500 companies in a range of industry sectors, and also represented them in their disputes such as those arising from joint venture agreements; infrastructure projects related to power, civil infrastructure, etc., disputes arising from shareholders’ agreements, share purchase agreements, claims for oppression and mismanagement of companies, allegations of fraud or misappropriation, etc., insolvency related litigation that are frequently multi-forum and multi[1]jurisdictional. Juvraj regularly acts, counsels and advises on high profile criminal proceedings and investigations initiated by India’s premier investigation agencies viz. the Directorate of Enforcement, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, etc. Juvraj has made the state proud with his achievements at a young age and belongs to a family of achievers. His father Narinder Jit Singh Bindra is the former Chairman of the State Minorities Commission and presently the Chairman of Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust. His uncle, TS Bindra, is a renowned lawyer of Dehradun.