Jubin Nautiyal continues fight against Covid-19

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: Jubin Nautiyal has been on the rise with his latest released songs and international project, a theme song ‘Breaking The Rules’ from the Hollywood film, ‘Initiation’. The singer also continues with his mission to help people in Uttarakhand overcome their misery due to the pandemic and rise in the number of cases.

Seeing Uttarakhand suffering from Covid-19, Jubin has left no stone unturned and started helping patients. In Lockdown-1, he helped people in the Jaunsar Valley, where ration kits were distributed to the people for months. He also raised funds through a one of a kind digital concert in India. Helping the ones in need and keeping the others entertained was the singer’s objective during the lockdown.

Jubin is currently in rural areas of Uttarakhand to distribute masks, santisers, medicines and basic necessities for the needy. He states, ‘Hailing from the Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand, we need to spread love and light, not panic and confusion. We can only defeat it if we stand together and fight together. This is the time to forget all differences of caste, race and religion and stand together as human beings. ‘Aakhir ek insaan hi insaan ke kaam aata hai.’ We are in it together and I’m trying my best to help people in need in my hometown. I would request everyone to be safe and get vaccinated so that we can responsibly help others in need.’