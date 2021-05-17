Jubin Nautiyal dominates global video streams with latest songs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: Singer Jubin Nautiyal is currently ruling the international music charts like Bloomberg Pop Star Power Ranking, April 2021, leaving behind internationally acclaimed singers like Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg. Recently, Billboard reported that Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Lut Gaye’ track is so far the eighth song by artists from India to crack the Global 200 and Global Excl. US chart. Lut Gaye topped No #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, with over 628 million views as the platform’s biggest song from an Indian artist.

Recently, Jubin has been on the rise with his international project, the theme song ‘Breaking The Rules’ from the Hollywood film, ‘Initiation’. Jubin Nautiyal was roped in to sing English and Hindi versions of the track for an American thriller helmed by John Berardo. Shot amidst the pandemic and lockdown, the video highlights his love for his home state, Uttarakhand. “Breaking the rules is extremely special to me as it’s my first Hollywood track. Under strict film guidelines created especially for us, as this was at the beginning of lockdown, along with a small crew, we were able to capture the true beauty of Uttarakhand which amplified the new sound that I have created with Rocky Khanna and 13-year-old Abhrahim Khanna, a music producer in India, for Malson’s first American project,” said the singer.

The film ‘Initiation’ has a global release on 17 May.

Seeing Uttarakhand suffering from Covid-19, Jubin has left no stone unturned and started helping patients and people suffering in the pandemic. In Lock Down-1, he helped people in Jaunsar Valley where ration kits were distributed to the people for months and raised funds through one of a kind digital concert in India. Helping the ones in need and keeping the others entertained was the singer’s objective during the lockdown. Moreover, Jubin has currently set out to rural areas of Uttarakhand to distribute masks, santisers, medicines and basic necessities for the needy. He states, “Hailing from the Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand, we need to spread love and light, not panic and confusion. We can only defeat it if we stand together and fight together. This is the time to forget all differences of caste, race, religion and stand together as human beings. ‘Aakhir ek insaan hi insaan ke kaam aata hai’. We are in it together and I’m trying my best to help people in need in my hometown. I would request everyone to be safe and get vaccinated so that we can responsibly help others in need.”

With a fan following in millions and reach accross continents, Jubin is known for his excellent mastery over his craft and live performances. Taking India global with his English music and topping global charts, the singer was destined to reach great heights with his singing.