Jubin Nautiyal loved shooting in Kashmir for new song

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS): Singer Jubin Nautiyal was mesmerised by the beauty of Kashmir while shooting his latest song “Tujhe bhoolna to chaaha”, which also features Samreen Kaur and IAS officer Abhishek Singh.

“It was a great opportunity for us to go to Kashmir and shoot the song, after everything that Kashmir has gone through over the last few years. We all know how beautiful the valley is and our team was safe and sound when we shot. We also released the song in Jammu, which is Samreen’s hometown, in the presence of the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. We are getting a lot of love from the valley,” Jubin told IANS.

Samreen added, “Jammu is home and during the release of the song, we loved the huge support we got from our fans. My friends and family came together.”

The video also features IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Sharing their experience of working with Abhishek, Samreen said: “Abhishek is a very warm-hearted person, and I knew him from before the shooting of this video. Even though he comes from a different background, he mingles with everyone nicely. As an actor he is amazing, his emotions are on point and that we see in the video.”

Jubin added: “Even though he has the career of an IAS officer, he is chasing his dream of becoming an actor, it is not easy to live your dream but he is doing it. That is why I have high regard for him.”

The song is composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir.