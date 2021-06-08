Jubin Nautiyal organises health check-up camp

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jun: A free antigen test and general health check-up camp was held today in Chakrata through the joint effort of Jubin Nautiyal, Ramsharan Nautiyal and Arihant Hospital, Dehradun.

The programme began with Ramsharan Nautiyal undertaking a Covid test. He urged the local people to get themselves tested to help in the battle against the pandemic.

As many as 95 persons were tested on the occasion. Present were Dr Abhishek Jain and Dr Abhinav Jain of Arihant Hospital to conduct the health checks. The tests were conducted by DNA Lab – A Centre for Applied Sciences under the leadership of Dr Narottam Sharma, with a team comprising Divya Pandey, Komal Gupta and Amit. Free medicine, masks, sanitisers, oxymeters, vitamins, thermometers, etc. were provided on the occasion.