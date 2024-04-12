Jubin Nautiyal says time has come for hills to shine

By Our Staff Reporter

SRINAGAR GARHWAL, 12 April: Celebrated singer Jubin Nautiyal says the time has come for the hills of Uttarakhand to shine as the development works are going on in a big way.

With the fight for the Pauri Lok Sabha seat intensifying, the ruling BJP has roped in Nautiyal, who hails from Chakrata area, to drum up support for its candidate and party spokesman Anil Baluni.

Baluni is facing stiff challenge from Congress’ candidate Ganesh Godiyal from Pauri with both the candidates claiming victory.

With only a week left for the April 19 polls, Nautiyal travelled to Srinagar town where to enthrall the audience with his popular songs. BJP bigwigs including state Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Baluni were also present in the function which was organized to give momentum to the BJP campaign.

Nautiyal asked the people to vote enthusiastically in the election saying even one vote matters in the final tally.

Nautiyal also praised film star turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who is trying luck from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi seat. He also sent his good wishes to Ranaut, who contesting election for the first time.

Nautiyal also said he is working on pahari music along with Hindi songs. “The youths of Uttarakhand must understand the power of votes and must come in large numbers to cast their franchise in the elections,” Nautiyal said.