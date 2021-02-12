Jubin Nautiyal to do a fund raiser gig for Chamoli, Uttrakhand

On Valentine Singer Jubin Nautiyal to return with rooftop concert, post pandemic

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Feb: Last year while the world was hit with pandemic, singer Jubin Nautiyal had retreated back to his hometown in the mountains, Uttarakhand. The singer safely made it back to his family before the lockdown and took advantage to keep his fans entertained through digital concerts like rooftop and garden concert which have millions of views on YouTube. He even extended his helping hand to natives in Uttrakhand with distribution of Ration Kits during the pandemic. After the success of both his concerts, Jubin is all set to lift up the spirit of love and peace. He would be performing live along with his band on 14th February from Rooftop in Mussoorie. The performance will go live on Jubin Nautiyal’s social media handles, YouTube and Gaana app.

In the wake of the flood situation hitting Uttarakhand last week causing irreparable damage, the singer has decided to rise to the occasion to show his love for his mountain family. This time, the live rooftop concert is a ‘Fundraiser for Chamoli Floods’ and is titled ‘Love and Peace Concert’.

“Music is all that I have to offer to the world. This tragedy happened and I couldn’t imagine myself not using this opportunity to raise help for the people of my state. I belong to Jaunsar – Bawar. It’s a very similar region to where the calamity happened. So, I can understand what people must be going through. If a calamity or natural disaster happens in a city, there are medical and many other facilities available. But, in a mountain area like Joshimath, Chamoli, Jaunsar-Bawar, it’s a difficult story altogether. So we announced this rooftop concert for February 14th, where we’ll raise funds, awareness, and reach out to more people. The intention is to use music to help those affected. Boond boond se sagar bhar jaata hai. Even if people just start donating 1 rupee and in numbers, then also it’ll create help”.

The rooftop concert will be live on his Youtube, Instagram and Facebook from 5 pm onwards on 14th February. The gesture is to bring love and peace to heal, and help them who are affected due to the unexpected tragedy.